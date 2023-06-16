DXC and Nokia Team Up for Private Wireless Network Solution

DXC Technology DXC recently announced the availability of its Signal Private LTE and 5G solution along with Finnish telecommunications company and private wireless networking leader, Nokia Corporation.

DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G is a managed secure private wireless network platform developed for the digital transformation of enterprise operations. The solution provides enterprises with advanced monitoring and analytics capabilities, enhanced security and seamless connectivity by integrating Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud platform and MX Industrial Edge platform with DXC’s Platform X. It supports advanced automation, ample flexibility, operational technology (OT) data processing and privacy requirements of the enterprise businesses.

The Signal Private LTE and 5G offers a comprehensive hardware and software package that includes radio access network, core, OT-grade edge, citizens broadband radio service and other spectrums. It includes a fully integrated network plan through a DXC managed services model and features a modern network operations center powered by integrated artificial intelligence and Platform X. The center provides state-of-the-art monitoring and management capabilities for private wireless networks of users.

The company’s global lead, Applications, Brian Miller, stated, "Our partnership with Nokia allows us to deliver an innovative and future-proof solution, empowering our customers to achieve greater operational efficiency, IT and OT convergence, and maintain robust data privacy." DXC aims to meet growing demand for private wireless networks in key market segments like manufacturing, energy, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, transportation and education through this solution.

The company is currently benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it to expand in the cloud computing space. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product developments have been key catalysts for the company. In May, it signed a multi-year agreement with Scuderia Ferrari, the racing division of Ferrari N.V., including a commitment to engineer the latest in automotive digital solutions, elevating the performance and driving experience.

In April, DXC availed a new and comprehensive suite of services to help organizations adopt RISE with SAP, which is SAP’s comprehensive solution of products and services to help customers successfully move to the cloud. In the same month, the company availed DXC Secure Network Fabric, an integrated data center solution that is optimized for the hybrid cloud.

DXC also entered into a four-year deal with Flemish government to help digitize healthcare in Belgium in April 2023. Through a separate deal, the company was selected by Kaf Insurance to drive digital transformation by providing data analytics, application development and DXC Assure Policy as it becomes Egypt’s fastest growing life insurance provider.

The company reported revenues of $3.59 billion during fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, which declined 10.4% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 is pegged at $3.56 billion, suggesting a 4% drop from the previous year’s $3.71 billion.

DXC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of DXC have lost 6.9% over the past year.

