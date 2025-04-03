DX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.69, changing hands as low as $12.54 per share. Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.36 per share, with $14.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.60.

