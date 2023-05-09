DWS+Municipal+Income+Trust (KTF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

DWS+Municipal+Income+Trust said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.57%, the lowest has been 3.62%, and the highest has been 5.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in DWS+Municipal+Income+Trust. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTF is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 18,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 3,601K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 2,573K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares, representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 15.08% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,541K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 101,188.15% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 48.63% over the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (the Fund), formerly Deutsche Municipal Income Trust, is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.