DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust said on July 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.97%, the lowest has been 4.13%, and the highest has been 6.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSM is 0.14%, an increase of 45.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 3,905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 646K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing an increase of 38.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 139.53% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 524K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 38.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 62.47% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 370K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 288K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 3.19% over the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade municipal securities or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, and may invest up to 50% of its assets in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations.Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to U.S. and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.

