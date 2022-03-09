DWS’ Stagecoach offer looks hard to derail

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stagecoach is pulling a sudden M&A U-turn. The UK bus group on Wednesday said it had agreed https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/market-news/recommended-cash-offer-for-stagecoach-group-plc/15359689 to a 595 million pound cash bid from German asset manager DWS, trumping an all-share offer from rival National Express in September. DWS’ 105 pence per share offer is 51% above National Express’s, but doesn’t look super-expensive. It values Stagecoach at 4 times forward EBITDA, according to Refinitiv data. National Express is trading on about 5 times.

That said, it’s still a bold bet by DWS. Passenger numbers have recovered https://otp.tools.investis.com/clients/uk/stagecoach/rns/regulatory-story.aspx?cid=273&newsid=1555187 to around 80% of pre-pandemic levels. Yet Stagecoach’s 2022 EBITDA is expected to be below the 292 million pounds it netted in 2019. And it’s going to have to pay to replace diesel buses with low-emission electric versions. Higher fuel and labour costs will add further pressure. And there’s a plus side for National Express. The former bidder’s 10% share price bump on Wednesday suggests investors wanted to steer well clear. (By Karen Kwok)

