News & Insights

DWS says in advanced talks with US SEC to resolve ESG investigation

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

July 26, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims and Tristan Veyet for Reuters ->

adds context

July 26 (Reuters) - DWS DWSG.DE, the German fund manager controlled by Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, said on Wednesday it was engaged in advanced resolution discussions with the US SEC to resolve their ESG investigation, which has been hanging over the company for two years.

The firm booked 21 million euros ($23.22 million) in provisions regarding regulatory matters during the first half of the year.

Since 2021, regulators on both sides of the Atlantic have investigated accusations sparked by a whistleblower that DWS may have misled investors by marketing its funds as greener than they actually were.

Reuters reported this week that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to resolve a two-year probe into the allegations of greenwashing, with a likely financial settlement by the end of September that was not expected to be significant.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Tristan Veyet, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645; Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.