KTF

DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

July 16, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

DWS Municipal Income Trust said on July 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.49%, the lowest has been 3.62%, and the highest has been 5.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in DWS Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTF is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 19,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KTF / DWS Municipal Income Trust Shares Held by Institutions

Sit Investment Associates holds 4,081K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,601K shares, representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 2,619K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 2.39% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares, representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 48.63% over the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Background Information


DWS Municipal Income Trust (the Fund), formerly Deutsche Municipal Income Trust, is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax.

