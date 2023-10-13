DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust said on October 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 16, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.38%, the lowest has been 3.45%, and the highest has been 5.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in DWS Municipal Income Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTF is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.52% to 20,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 4,110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 2,509K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 7.17% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,413K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 888K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 51.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 171.68% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 777K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 8.33% over the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (the Fund), formerly Deutsche Municipal Income Trust, is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax.

