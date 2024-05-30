News & Insights

DWS Investment GmbH’s Stake in PGS ASA Exceeds Threshold

PGS ASA (GB:0MHR) has released an update.

Deutsche Bank AG has reported that DWS Investment GmbH’s voting rights in PGS ASA have surpassed the reportable threshold, now holding 5.061% of total voting rights after recent transactions. This change in ownership stakes is due to the acquisition or disposal of voting rights and financial instruments, as well as the receipt of equity collateral.

