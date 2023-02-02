US Markets

DWS CEO: cannot rule out paying fines in greenwashing case

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 02, 2023 — 04:11 am EST

Written by Matthias Inverardi for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE asset management unit DWS DWSG.DE will cooperate with authorities on accusations of greenwashing, its CEO said on Thursday, adding that he could not rule out the company having to pay fines.

CEO Stefan Hoops said DWS planned to tighten its internal rules and controls following the scandal, in comments to anaylsts following the announcement of the company's 2022 results.

German and U.S. officials have been investigating reports and a whistleblower's allegations that DWS had exaggerated the sustainability of investments it sold - a practice known as greenwashing. DWS denies this.

On Thursday, DWS reported a 23% drop in its net profit for 2022, falling to 599 million euros ($658.36 million), driven partially by a planned increase in transformation costs and legal expenses.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

