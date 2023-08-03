DWF Group (LSE:DWF) Price Target Decreased by 8.88% to 119.34

The average one-year price target for DWF Group (LSE:DWF) has been revised to 119.34 / share. This is an decrease of 8.88% from the prior estimate of 130.97 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.03% from the latest reported closing price of 97.00 / share.

DWF Group Maintains 4.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.99%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.94%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in DWF Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWF is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 202K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWF by 13.34% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 125K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWF by 19.60% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 93K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWF by 21.84% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 73K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.