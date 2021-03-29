DW debut green tests long-end appetite

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Mar 29 (IFR) - Deutsche Wohnen was the lone name in the euro investment-grade primary on Monday and, despite targeting longer maturities that have been out of favour with investors, it was able to all but erase the premium on its inaugural green bonds.

The deal from the A3/A– (Moody’s/S&P) borrower had a lot going for it, regardless of the fact that the 10 and 20-year tenors contrasted with the recent investor focus on shorter-dated issuance.

“It’s Single A rated German residential real estate, going for a modest size, and it’s green,” said one syndicate banker involved. “Given the credit quality and the stability in rates, we thought we could access the 20-year maturity.”

And indeed, they could. Off a combined book that peaked north of €2.8bn, Deutsche Bank, UBS (joint global coordinators) and BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UniCredit set the spreads on a €500m April 2031 and a €500m April 2041 at 60bp and 98bp, respectively.

Estimates for fair value varied but consensus was that the issuer ended up paying little to no concession on either tranche.

The eligible project categories included in Deutsche Wohnen’s green bond framework are green buildings, renewable energy and clean transport.

Deutsche Wohnen appears to be making good headway regarding the energy efficiency of its properties. Of the company’s total building stock, 62% was performing above the average energy efficiency of German residential buildings by the end of 2020, according to second opinion provider Sustainalytics.

And while this is not directly related to the new bond, Sustainalytics also highlighted that the company has an overall target to annually reduce CO2 emissions from its operations by 20,000 tonnes, as well as increase its reliance on renewable energy sources and increase energy efficiency through refurbishment.

When Austrian utility Verbund issued the first euro green sustainability-linked bond last week, bankers pointed to companies with existing green frameworks and high-level environmental commitments, such as Deutsche Wohnen, as ideal candidates for more such issuance.

Green real estate

Real estate issuance with a green flavour is heavily represented in the European pipeline. Last week Canary Wharf Group announced the mandate for a £900m-equivalent inaugural green senior secured bond offering and is considering a euro five-year, and sterling four and seven-year benchmarks.

Following investor meetings, pricing feedback was around swaps plus low 200s for the euros and Gilts plus mid-200s and 300bp area for the sterling tranches. One banker involved suggested that while the deal is being run through investment-grade desks, cross-over investors would also be interested in the deal.

Execution could be as soon as March 30, according to an update on Monday. Moody’s and Fitch are expected to rate Canary Wharf Group’s senior secured debt Baa3 and BBB–.

Comparables cited by leads all carry similar ratings to Canary Wharf Group and have seen their businesses affected considerably by the pandemic.

This list includes bonds from Hammerson (Baa3/–/BBB+), a UK retail property investor with euro and sterling bonds outstanding, as well as Nordic shopping centre owner Citycon (Baa3/BBB–/BBB–) and UK hospitality company Whitbread (–/–/BBB–).

The effects of the pandemic on Canary Wharf Group have been significant and are likely to be lasting. Several syndicate bankers away from the deals suggested investors have mixed views on office space real estate; either liking it for the spread compression possibilities once economies begin to reopen, or trying to avoid it because of the pandemic exposure.

“Working remotely post-pandemic of even 1.5 days per week means offices are likely to be reconfigured to include more in-house break-out areas and less dense workspaces,” Fitch analysts wrote last week.

“Some tenants will look to reduce surplus space, especially in secondary-quality offices on short leases.”

Retail properties account for 12% of the group’s income and reduced footfall, falling rents and tenant insolvencies will all weigh on this segment, added Fitch.

Logistics real estate name VGP (–/–/BBB–) began investor meetings on Monday for its inaugural green bond, and a €500m eight-year is expected in the near future.

Overall European high-grade corporate supply is expected to finish this week sharply lower than last week. Syndicate officials suggested issuance would be around €3bn–€5bn, compared with nearly €14bn that IFR recorded during March 22–26.

And the pace of supply may not pick up meaningfully going into the second quarter. This year will likely follow the opposite path to 2020, which saw a steep pick-up in supply from late March onwards, wrote JP Morgan analysts on Monday.

“In our view, issuance has been front-loaded this year, driven by – in hindsight justified – concerns that borrowing costs could rise as the economy recovered,” wrote the analysts. “However, we think that there is likely to be less urgency.”

(Reporting by Edward Clark, editing by Helene Durand, Robert Hogg)

