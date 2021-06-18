Markets
DVY Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $114.6635 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares Select Dividend, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 43.6. A bullish investor could look at DVY's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), DVY's low point in its 52 week range is $76.8285 per share, with $124.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.95. iShares Select Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day.

