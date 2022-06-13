DVY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.74, changing hands as low as $119.41 per share. iShares Select Dividend shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVY's low point in its 52 week range is $111.53 per share, with $133.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.