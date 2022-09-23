DVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.97, changing hands as low as $57.47 per share. Devon Energy Corp. shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.26 per share, with $79.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.56.

