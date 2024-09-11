DVN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/13/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/13/24, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 9/30/24. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $40.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 9/13/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVN's low point in its 52 week range is $39.81 per share, with $55.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.81.

In Wednesday trading, Devon Energy Corp. shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

