DVAX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp (Symbol: DVAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.39, changing hands as high as $11.47 per share. Dynavax Technologies Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVAX's low point in its 52 week range is $9.18 per share, with $17.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.46.

