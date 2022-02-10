DVAX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp (Symbol: DVAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.23, changing hands as high as $13.56 per share. Dynavax Technologies Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVAX's low point in its 52 week range is $7.09 per share, with $21.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.40.

