DVAX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp (Symbol: DVAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.99, changing hands as low as $10.65 per share. Dynavax Technologies Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVAX's low point in its 52 week range is $9.20 per share, with $14.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.71.

