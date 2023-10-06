DVA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.90, changing hands as low as $89.64 per share. DaVita Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVA's low point in its 52 week range is $65.28 per share, with $116.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.75. The DVA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

