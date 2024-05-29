Duxton Water Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Limited has announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024, were successfully passed by shareholder poll, including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, approval of share issuance, and appointment of a new auditor. The company, which offers investors exposure to the Australian water markets, highlighted these key decisions as reflective of shareholder confidence and strategic direction.

