Duxton Water Ltd. Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Duxton Water Ltd. has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 9,000 ordinary shares recently, following previous buy-backs that total 609,000 shares. This move indicates the company’s strategy to consolidate its shareholdings and potentially enhance shareholder value.

