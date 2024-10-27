News & Insights

Duxton Water Ltd. Continues Share Buy-Back Program

October 27, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Ltd. has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 9,000 ordinary shares recently, following previous buy-backs that total 609,000 shares. This move indicates the company’s strategy to consolidate its shareholdings and potentially enhance shareholder value.

