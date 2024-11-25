Duxton Water Ltd. Announces New Security Quotation

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Ltd. has announced the quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 408 fully paid ordinary shares set to be issued. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and increase market participation. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

