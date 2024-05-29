Duxton Water Backs Aussie Farmers in AGM Update

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Limited’s Annual General Meeting for FY2023 emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting Australian irrigators and farmers. The provided information was for general purposes and not a sales offer, with a clear disclaimer regarding the unpredictability of market forecasts and investment risks. Shareholders and potential investors were advised to seek professional financial advice, acknowledging that past performance is not indicative of future results.

For further insights into AU:D2O stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.