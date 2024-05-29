News & Insights

Stocks

Duxton Water Backs Aussie Farmers in AGM Update

May 29, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Limited’s Annual General Meeting for FY2023 emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting Australian irrigators and farmers. The provided information was for general purposes and not a sales offer, with a clear disclaimer regarding the unpredictability of market forecasts and investment risks. Shareholders and potential investors were advised to seek professional financial advice, acknowledging that past performance is not indicative of future results.

For further insights into AU:D2O stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.