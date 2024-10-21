Duxton Water Announces Latest Stock Buy-Back Figures

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing that 3,000 of its ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 606,000 securities repurchased so far. This strategic move could signal the company’s confidence in its stock value, potentially attracting investors interested in stock buy-backs and market performance.

For further insights into AU:D2O stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.