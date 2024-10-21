News & Insights

Duxton Water Announces Latest Stock Buy-Back Figures

October 21, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing that 3,000 of its ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 606,000 securities repurchased so far. This strategic move could signal the company’s confidence in its stock value, potentially attracting investors interested in stock buy-backs and market performance.

