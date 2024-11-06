Duxton Water Announces Buy-Back of Shares

Duxton Water Ltd. (AU:D2O) has released an update.

Duxton Water Ltd. has announced the cessation of 159,225 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure, potentially boosting shareholder value. Investors should consider how this buy-back might impact the stock’s market performance.

