Duxton Farms Updates Share Buy-Back Progress

November 07, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Ltd has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 17,192 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back effort is part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors interested in Duxton Farms should note these developments as they may impact the company’s stock dynamics.

