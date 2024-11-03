News & Insights

Duxton Farms Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 03, 2024

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Limited announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that 50,000 shares were repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to 780,855 shares bought back. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market.

