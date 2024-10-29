News & Insights

Stocks

Duxton Farms Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 29, 2024, in North Adelaide, allowing shareholders to vote in person or by proxy. Investors can participate by attending the meeting or submitting votes online or by mail. This meeting is a key opportunity for shareholders to influence company decisions and stay informed about future plans.

For further insights into AU:DBF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.