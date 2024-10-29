Duxton Farms Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 29, 2024, in North Adelaide, allowing shareholders to vote in person or by proxy. Investors can participate by attending the meeting or submitting votes online or by mail. This meeting is a key opportunity for shareholders to influence company decisions and stay informed about future plans.

