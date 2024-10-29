News & Insights

Duxton Farms Ltd Continues Share Buy-back Strategy

October 29, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Ltd has announced a continuation of its on-market share buy-back program, with 1,579 ordinary fully paid shares bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 752,781 shares acquired so far. This buy-back initiative signals the company’s strategy to consolidate its share base, which may influence its stock value and investor interest.

