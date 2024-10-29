Duxton Farms Ltd Continues Share Buy-back Strategy

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Ltd has announced a continuation of its on-market share buy-back program, with 1,579 ordinary fully paid shares bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 752,781 shares acquired so far. This buy-back initiative signals the company’s strategy to consolidate its share base, which may influence its stock value and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:DBF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.