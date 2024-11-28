Duxton Farms Highlights Investment Considerations in AGM

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Limited, managed by Duxton Capital, held its FY2024 Annual General Meeting, providing an overview of their operations and market outlook. The company emphasized that any investment decisions should be made with professional advice, acknowledging the inherent risks and market volatility. Investors are advised to consider their financial goals and consult experts before investing in Duxton Farms.

