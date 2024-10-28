News & Insights

Duxton Farms Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

October 28, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back initiative, aiming to repurchase its ordinary fully paid shares on the market. The company reported the acquisition of 20,000 shares in the latest update, adding to a total of 732,781 shares previously bought back. This move is part of Duxton Farms’ strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value.

