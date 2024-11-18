News & Insights

Stocks

Duxton Farms Announces Continued Share Buy-Back

November 18, 2024 — 07:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Duxton Farms Ltd has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, purchasing 29,555 ordinary shares on November 18, 2024. This move follows the previous buy-back of 895,709 shares, as part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value. Investors keen on Duxton Farms should watch how this buy-back impacts the stock’s market performance.

For further insights into AU:DBF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.