Duxton Farms Announces Continued Share Buy-Back

Duxton Farms Ltd has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, purchasing 29,555 ordinary shares on November 18, 2024. This move follows the previous buy-back of 895,709 shares, as part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value. Investors keen on Duxton Farms should watch how this buy-back impacts the stock’s market performance.

