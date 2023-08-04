Duty-free retailer Dufry nearly doubles H1 turnover to above pre-pandemic levels

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S on Friday said its turnover in the first half of the year nearly doubled, supported by recovering travel volumes after global pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The company, which runs shops at airports, on cruise liners, in seaports, and other tourist locations worldwide, posted a jump in its turnover of 95.6% to 5.72 billion Swiss francs ($6.54 billion), which is 27% above the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

($1 = 0.8743 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

