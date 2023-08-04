News & Insights

Commodities

Duty-free retailer Dufry nearly doubles H1 turnover to above pre-pandemic levels

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

August 04, 2023 — 12:51 am EDT

Written by Ozan Ergenay and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S on Friday said its turnover in the first half of the year nearly doubled, supported by recovering travel volumes after global pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The company, which runs shops at airports, on cruise liners, in seaports, and other tourist locations worldwide, posted a jump in its turnover of 95.6% to 5.72 billion Swiss francs ($6.54 billion), which is 27% above the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

($1 = 0.8743 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((ozan.ergenay@thomsonreuters.com)), ((anastasiia.kozlova@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.