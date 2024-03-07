Duty-free retailer Avolta reports annual turnover above estimates

March 7 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Avolta AVOL.S on Thursday reported a better-than-expected annual turnover, helped by growth across all regions driven by solid leisure demand.

The company, which runs shops at airports, on cruise liners, in seaports, and other tourist locations worldwide, posted a turnover of 12.8 billion Swiss francs ($14.53 billion) for 2023, ahead of analysts' forecast of 12.5 billion Swiss francs in a poll by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.8812 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

