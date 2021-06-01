Dutch water purifier NX Filtration seeks up to $201 mln in IPO

Toby Sterling Reuters
Water purification systems maker NX Filtration said on Tuesday it seeks to raise up to 165 million euros ($201.60 million) in a stock market listing on Euronext's Amsterdam exchange later this month.

The company, based in Enschede, Netherlands, is majority owned by investor Infestos BV, and says the 150-165 million euros stake represents about 30% of the company.

NX Filtration said in a statement that its systems use a nanofiltration membrane tech that enables the system to purify water, including waste water, cheaply, and removes microplastics and other pollutants.

The company did not present a full P&L or balance sheet but said it had sales of 1.1 million euros in 2020. It will publish a prospectus before offering shares.

The company also said the funds raised from the listing would go into a mix of research and development, acquisitions, helping market the product, increase awareness of its brand, and attracting good workers.

Shares will be offered to institutional and Dutch retail investors.

($1 = 0.8185 euros)

