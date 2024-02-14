News & Insights

Dutch watchdog opens investigation into online retailer Bol

February 14, 2024

AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch competition watchdog ACM has opened an investigation into Dutch online retailer Bol.com, owned by supermarket group Ahold Delhaize AD.AS, it said on Wednesday.

The ACM said that Bol, the largest online retailer in the Netherlands, is suspected of not properly advertising offers by third companies on its platform and by using data from other companies active on its platform to strengthen its own position.

Bol said it was cooperating with requests for information made by the ACM.

The watchdog said it was acting on reports by companies that feel their products are less visible on Bol's platform than those of others, even if they offer a lower prices or better quality.

