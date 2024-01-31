News & Insights

US Markets
UBER

Dutch watchdog fines Uber 10 mln euros over privacy regulations infringement

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

January 31, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

Adds details on the fine, quote in paragraphs 2-6

AMSTERDAM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Dutch data protection authority (DPA) on Wednesday fined Uber UBER.N 10 million euros ($11 million) for infringement of privacy regulations regarding its drivers' personal data.

The DPA found that Uber had not specified in its terms and conditions for how long it retained its drivers' personal data, or how it secured the data when sending it to entities in countries, which it had not named, outside the European Economic Area (EEA).

Uber also obstructed its drivers' efforts to exercise their right to privacy by making personal data access requests unnecessarily complicated, the authority added.

The design of the drivers' app complicated the process due to the form's placement deep within its various menus, and Uber's method of storing this information in a file lacked clarity, making the interpretation of the results difficult.

"This shows that Uber put all sorts of obstacles in place that blocked drivers from exercising their right to privacy," Aleid Wolfsen, the DPA's chairman, said in a statement.

The fine was imposed after more than 170 French drivers complained to a French human rights organisation, which lodged a complaint with the French data protection authority. However, as Uber has its European headquarters in the Netherlands, it was forwarded to the DPA.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski; Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((piotr.lipinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.