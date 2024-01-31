News & Insights

Dutch watchdog fines Uber 10 mln eur over privacy regulations infringement

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

January 31, 2024 — 06:18 am EST

Written by Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Dutch data protection authority (DPA) on Wednesday fined Uber Technologies UBER.N and its Dutch unit 10 million euros ($10.84 million) for infringement of privacy regulations.

Uber failed to inform on the full details of data retention periods concerning European drivers, or to name the non-European countries in which it shares this data, the DPA said.

Uber also obstructed its drivers' efforts to exercise their right to privacy, the authority added.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
