Dutch watchdog fines Apple 5 mln euros for failure to comply on app store

Toby Sterling Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O was fined 5 million euros ($5.65 million) by the Dutch antitrust regulator on Monday for failing to comply with an order to open its app store to allow dating app providers to use alternative payment methods.

Apple on Jan. 15 said it had complied with the December order by the Authority for Consumers and Markets but the regulator said Apple has not done so.

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

