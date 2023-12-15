News & Insights

Dutch vehicle authority RDW says no Tesla recall planned in Europe

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

December 15, 2023 — 02:56 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Dutch vehicle authority RDW said on Friday it does not currently plan a Tesla recall in Europe following a major U.S. recall this week due to concerns about its Autopilot driver assistance systems.

Among European vehicle authorities, the Netherlands' RDW issues the type, or general approval, for Tesla cars.

The agency cited differences between Autopilot functions that are available on the European and U.S. markets and said it is in touch with Tesla.

