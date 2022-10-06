Dutch tulip park Keukenhof starts bulb planting season

Gardeners at one of the Netherlands top tourist attractions, the Keukenhof flower park, on Thursday started planting the first tulip and daffodil bulbs that will be part of its colourful display of blooms next spring.

The bulbs need to be in the ground well before Christmas to ensure the park's flowers are at their best for 1.5 million tourists who come each spring to visit Keukenhof in the town of Lisse near Amsterdam.

Over the coming months, the park's 40 gardeners will plant seven million bulbs by hand, the Keukenhof park said.

