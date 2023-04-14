Dutch to widen 'right-to-die' to include terminally ill children

Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

April 14, 2023 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by Stephanie van den Berg and Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

THE HAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will widen its existing euthanasia regulations to include the possibility of doctor-assisted death for terminally ill children between one and twelve years old, the Dutch government said on Friday.

The new rules would apply to an estimated group of around 5 to 10 children per year, who suffer unbearably from their disease, have no hope of improvement and for whom palliative care cannot bring relief, the government said.

"The end of life for this group is the only reasonable alternative to the child's unbearable and hopeless suffering," it said in a statement.

In 2002, the Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalise euthanasia under strict conditions. All cases of euthanasia must be reported to medical review boards.

The law already provided possibilities for euthanasia involving terminally ill babies until their first birthday and for children aged older than 12.

In 2022, only one instance of euthanasia for a minor between 12 and 16 years old was reported, figures from regional euthanasia review boards show.

The Netherlands would not be the first to allow doctor-assisted death for children of all ages. Belgium has allowed it since 2014.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Bart Meijer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Stephanie.vandenBerg@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.