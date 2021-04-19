Dutch telecoms watchdog to investigate Huawei access to KPN networks

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published

A Dutch telecommunications watchdog said on Monday it had begun an investigation after a report in Dutch newspaper De Volkskant that said Huawei employees may have had improper access to KPN NV's networks in 2010.

AMSTERDAM, April 19 (Reuters) - A Dutch telecommunications watchdog said on Monday it had begun an investigation after a report in Dutch newspaper De Volkskant that said Huawei employees may have had improper access to KPN NV KPN.AS's networks in 2010.

KPN said that it is not aware of any improper access by Huawei employees, and Huawei, the biggest supplier of equipment for KPN's 4G mobile networks, denied the report. NL1N2MC0CZ

The Agentschap Telecom said in a statement it would also check whether KPN's current security measures are adequate and issue first findings "in about a month".

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More