Dutch telecom provider KPN's Q1 core profit up 2%

AMSTERDAM, April 30 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom company KPN KPN.AS said on Thursday its core profit rose 2% to 575 million euros ($624.6 million) in the first quarter, as cost cuts compensated for lower revenues.

Analysts polled by the company on average had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would remain virtyually flat at 561 million euros.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

