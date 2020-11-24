Dutch telecom KPN to spend 3.5 bln euros on fibre optic network

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The largest Dutch telecommunications company, KPN NV KPN.AS, will accelerate investment in its fibre optic network to 3.5 billion euros ($4.15 billion) over the next three years, it said on Tuesday.

"KPN will double the number of households with high speed internet by 2025," the firm said in a strategic update.

Chief Executive Joost Farwerck said the country's need for better connections had become more important with so many people working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of households with fibre optic links will be increased to 65% in 2025 from roughly a third now, the company said, as it adds 500,000 new connections each year from 2021.

($1=0.8436 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com;))

