Dutch telecom KPN to spend 3.5 bln euros on fibre optic network

Contributor
Anthony Deutsch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

The largest Dutch telecommunications company, KPN NV, will accelerate investment in its fibre optic network to 3.5 billion euros ($4.15 billion) over the next three years, it said on Tuesday.

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The largest Dutch telecommunications company, KPN NV KPN.AS, will accelerate investment in its fibre optic network to 3.5 billion euros ($4.15 billion) over the next three years, it said on Tuesday.

"KPN will double the number of households with high speed internet by 2025," the firm said in a strategic update.

Chief Executive Joost Farwerck said the country's need for better connections had become more important with so many people working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of households with fibre optic links will be increased to 65% in 2025 from roughly a third now, the company said, as it adds 500,000 new connections each year from 2021.

($1=0.8436 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters