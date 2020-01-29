Dutch telecom KPN reports Q4 profit rise, expects stable 2020

Royal KPN NV, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, on Wednesday reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings despite weak mobile services revenue and said it expects "stable to slightly growing" core earnings in 2020.
