Dutch telecom KPN raises full-year profit guidance

Dutch telecom company KPN NV on Wednesday raised its full-year core profit guidance, citing a solid performance in the first half of the year.

The group now targets adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and after leases (EBITDAAL) of more than 2.40 billion euros ($2.44 billion) for the current financial year and free cash flow of around 850 million euros.

It had previously guided for an EBITDAAL of around 2.40 billion euros and more than 825 million euros in free cash flow.

KPN reported second-quarter EBITDAAL at 595 million euros.

($1 = 0.9856 euros)

