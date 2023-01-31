US Markets

Dutch telecom KPN forecasts 2023 core profit of 2.41 bln euros

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

January 31, 2023 — 01:51 am EST

Written by Lina Golovnya and Dagmarah Mackos for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms company KPN NV KPN.AS said on Tuesday it expected to report adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAAL) of around 2.41 billion euros ($2.61 billion) in 2023.

That compares with an adjusted EBITDAAL of 2.40 billion euros it posted for 2022 and an October guidance for a small annual increase.

($1 = 0.9227 euros)

