Dutch telco KPN reports 4.5% rise in Q1 core profit

AMSTERDAM, April 29 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom company KPN KPN.AS said on Friday its core profit increased 4.5% in the first three months of 2022, driven by growing demand from consumers and businesses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and after leases, were 593 million euros ($624 million), while sales rose 2% to 1.31 billion euros.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had seen core earnings at 588 million euros, on sales of 1.31 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.