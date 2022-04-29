KPN

Dutch telco KPN reports 4.5% rise in Q1 core profit

Bart Meijer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Dutch telecom company KPN said on Friday its core profit increased 4.5% in the first three months of 2022, driven by growing demand from consumers and businesses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and after leases, were 593 million euros ($624 million), while sales rose 2% to 1.31 billion euros.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had seen core earnings at 588 million euros, on sales of 1.31 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

